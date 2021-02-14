Video: Daniel Berger’s Reaction To Bunker Shot Is Going Viral

Jordan Spieth has made most of the headlines at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend, but Daniel Berger nearly had the shot of the tournament.

While Spieth has fallen back out of the lead, Berger is now tied atop the leaderboard. He could be leading if his bunker shot had dropped, too.

Berger nearly holed out from the bunker on Sunday afternoon.

The 27-year-old golfer had to settle for a tap-in putt. His reaction to the near-make is going viral on social media:

The reaction says it all 🥴 📺 | CBS pic.twitter.com/69FzjEDNRQ — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 14, 2021

The reaction certainly does say it all.

The final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am is currently airing on CBS. We’ll see if Spieth can make one final push for the lead. He’s now through 14 holes and he’s -13 for the tournament, two shots back of the leaders.

Correction: An earlier version of this post identified Berger as Jordan Spieth. Both golfers are in contention in the final round on Sunday.