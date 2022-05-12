Former NFL Running Back Advances In US Open Qualifying

FARMINGDALE - MAY 5: The sun shines on the fifth green of the 2002 US Open site Bethpage State Park Black Course in Farmingdale, New York on May 5, 2002. (Photo By Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Throughout his NFL career, Danny Woodhead was considered a versatile playmaker. Well, it appears we may have underestimated his versatility.

On Wednesday, Woodhead advanced in local qualifying for the U.S. Open. He shot an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club to earn one of the five final qualifying berths.

Woodhead will now have to advance through local qualifying. If he does that, he'll get to compete in the final qualifying.

With the U.S. Open set to take place from June 16-19, we'll have to wait a few weeks to see if Woodhead officially qualifies.

For now, NFL fans can watch Woodhead sink this long putt from Wednesday's round.

Woodhead had a great reaction to him moving on in local qualifying, tweeting, "Some people get lucky."

During his NFL career, Woodhead had 2,238 rushing yards, 2,698 receiving yards and 32 total touchdowns.

Now, Woodhead is trying to be the best possible golfer he can be.

"I was able to see a little glimpse last year making the final four of the state match play. I just want to keep getting as good as I can," Woodhead said, via Omaha.com. "That’s my whole goal. We’ll see what happens, but the next month I’m going to be grinding to get ready for sectionals and see what happens."