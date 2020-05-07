Date Set For Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady

Back in April, Bleacher Report announced that Phil Mickelson and Tigers Woods would have a rematch in the near future. There’s a twist this time around because both golfers will have a legendary quarterback on their side.

Mickelson will be teaming up with Tom Brady, meanwhile Woods will be joining forces with Peyton Manning. It’s fitting when you consider both duos’ rivalries with each other in their respective field.

A date wasn’t released during the initial announcement, but all signs pointed to the event taking place in May. Well, it turns out we now have an official date for when The Match will take place.

The Match will happen on May 24 at The Medalist in Hobe Sound, Florida. TNT will broadcast this once-in-a-lifetime event for fans at home. We’re still a few weeks away from the competition, but the trash talking has already begun.

Phil came out talking trash, but Tiger had the green jacket ready 😂 It's @TigerWoods & Peyton vs. @PhilMickelson & @TomBrady 🐐 Capital One's The Match is on May 24 at Tiger's course, The Medalist, only on TNT. Full interview in the B/R app https://t.co/99p5H7EB4W pic.twitter.com/5BJkMzl9dT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2020

All four of these competitors are great at selling an event. Expect the trash talking to continue leading up to The Match.

In their head-to-head match-play event in 2018 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Woods and Mickelson were tied after 18 holes. Mickelson finally beat Woods on the fourth playoff hole.

All proceeds from this event will benefit COVID-19 relief, which is a sincere gesture during this incredibly tough time.

Which duo are you rooting for on May 24?