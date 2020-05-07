The Spun

Date Set For Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson special matchLAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson walk during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

Back in April, Bleacher Report announced that Phil Mickelson and Tigers Woods would have a rematch in the near future. There’s a twist this time around because both golfers will have a legendary quarterback on their side.

Mickelson will be teaming up with Tom Brady, meanwhile Woods will be joining forces with Peyton Manning. It’s fitting when you consider both duos’ rivalries with each other in their respective field.

A date wasn’t released during the initial announcement, but all signs pointed to the event taking place in May. Well, it turns out we now have an official date for when The Match will take place.

The Match will happen on May 24 at The Medalist in Hobe Sound, Florida. TNT will broadcast this once-in-a-lifetime event for fans at home. We’re still a few weeks away from the competition, but the trash talking has already begun.

All four of these competitors are great at selling an event. Expect the trash talking to continue leading up to The Match.

In their head-to-head match-play event in 2018 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Woods and Mickelson were tied after 18 holes. Mickelson finally beat Woods on the fourth playoff hole.

All proceeds from this event will benefit COVID-19 relief, which is a sincere gesture during this incredibly tough time.

Which duo are you rooting for on May 24?

