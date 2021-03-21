Details Emerge From Tiger Woods’ Mindset After Hospital Release

Tiger Woods took a major step in his recovery this week, as the legendary golfer has been released from the hospital.

The 15-time major champion was released from the hospital after multiple surgeries following his serious one-car accident in Southern California on Feb. 23.

“Thank you to all the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” Woods said in a statement. “You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Woods is now back at home, recovering with his family.

PEOPLE had some details on Woods’ mindset now that he’s back at home:

“Tiger is happy to be back home,” a source tells PEOPLE of Woods, who spent almost three weeks in the hospital. “He is still recovering and has some pain, but he is in good spirits.” “He is focused on his continued recovery. There is a rehabilitation plan that he is focused on. He knows he is very lucky to be alive,” the source adds. “He appreciates that he has access to great medical care. He has a great attitude and is just focused on his recovery.”

Woods has been able to spend some much-needed time with his children, as well.

“He has spent some time with his kids,” a source told PEOPLE. “They stayed in touch while he was in the hospital, but he was excited to see them in person.”

Get well soon, Tiger.