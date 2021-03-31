Just over a month ago, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious one-car accident in Southern California that left him with non-life threatening injuries.

Woods, 45, suffered significant leg injuries in the accident that required numerous surgeries. Police and medical personnel extracted Woods from his vehicle and rushed him to emergency surgery following a rollover accident on Feb. 23, 2021.

On Wednesday afternoon, detectives reportedly determined the cause of the accident. Unfortunately for those searching for answers, the Los Angeles County sheriff said the office would not reveal details.

Why? Well, according to a report from ESPN, the police cited “unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.”

Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California. They are not releasing details, citing privacy concerns for the golf star. by @steffdaz

https://t.co/uVNKo6Qt2G — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) March 31, 2021

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the sheriff’s office can’t release the findings of the investigation without Woods’ permission.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel,” Villanueva said. “There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Two weeks ago, the 15-time major champion announced he is back home and continuing his recovery. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

We wish Tiger well in his continued recovery.