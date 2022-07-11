DOJ Reportedly Investigating PGA Tour Over LIV Golf Fight

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 04: A view of the golf bags used by Phil Mickelson and Jason Day during the second round of the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 4, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour is under investigation by the Department of Justice, according to a report.

The DOJ is investigating whether the PGA Tour engaged in "anti-competitive" behavior regarding its stance against the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

LIV Golf sees the PGA Tour's decision to ban players from competing on the Tour if they join the Saudi-backed league as "anti-competitive behavior."

The Department of Justice will now be getting involved in the latest golf controversy.

"The Department of Justice is investigating whether the PGA Tour engaged in anticompetitive behavior as it battles the upstart, Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, the PGA Tour confirmed to The Wall Street Journal," said Louise Radnofsky and Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal.

LIV Golf saw this coming from a mile away.

Earlier this year, the new golf league called out the PGA Tour for its actions and mentioned that it would “likely cause the federal government to investigate and punish the PGA Tour’s unlawful practices," via Outkick.com.

It turns out LIV Golf was right, though we still don't know how the investigation will turn out.

The DOJ will be contacting former PGA Tour players who left for LIV Golf to get to the bottom of this.