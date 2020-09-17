The Spun

President Trump Claims He’s Shot In The ‘Low 70s’ At Winged Foot

Donald Trump shakes hands with Tiger Woods with his son Eric Trump in the background..DORAL, FL - MARCH 10: Developer Donald Trump (L) greets Tiger Woods after the final round of the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship as Eric Trump looks on at the Trump Doral Golf Resort & Spa on March 10, 2013 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Winged Foot Golf Club, host of this week’s U.S. Open, in Mamaroneck, NY is one of the most famous courses in the country, one that Tiger Woods says is among the most difficult anywhere. Naturally, an avid golfer and New Yorker like President Donald Trump has played at the course.

It is also known as one of the most difficult, punishing courses to host PGA Tour tournaments. Geoff Ogilvy won the infamous 2006 U.S. Open, finishing at a +5.

This week, golfers are preparing for tough conditions once again. Last week, we got a look at some pretty gnarly rough at the course. Players have handled things fairly well early on in day one, with nine players under par as of this writing. Don’t expect super low scores this week though. In the five times that it has hosted the U.S. Open, the winning score has only been under par once.

With that in mind, it sounds unlikely that any amateur golfer, even one who plays a lot and is known as a good player, would put up near-par scores at the course. However, Trump says he’s done just that. During a FOX Sports Radio interview this morning that was almost entirely focused on golf, he claims he once shot in the “Low 70s” at Winged Foot.

Tiger Woods, who missed the cut at that 2006 U.S. Open, says that he believes Winged Foot is one of the three hardest courses in the world. From the BBC:

“It’s up there next to Oakmont and Carnoustie as far as sheer difficulty without doing anything to it,” said Woods, a three-time US Open champion.

So has Donald Trump shot in the “low 70s” at one of the three hardest courses in the world, according to one of the two greatest golfers in history? It seems very unlikely. Though long time Sports Illustrated writer Rick Reilly may have an idea of how it is possible.

…or maybe it never happened. We’ll never know for sure.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.