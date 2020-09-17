President Trump Claims He’s Shot In The ‘Low 70s’ At Winged Foot

Winged Foot Golf Club, host of this week’s U.S. Open, in Mamaroneck, NY is one of the most famous courses in the country, one that Tiger Woods says is among the most difficult anywhere. Naturally, an avid golfer and New Yorker like President Donald Trump has played at the course.

It is also known as one of the most difficult, punishing courses to host PGA Tour tournaments. Geoff Ogilvy won the infamous 2006 U.S. Open, finishing at a +5.

This week, golfers are preparing for tough conditions once again. Last week, we got a look at some pretty gnarly rough at the course. Players have handled things fairly well early on in day one, with nine players under par as of this writing. Don’t expect super low scores this week though. In the five times that it has hosted the U.S. Open, the winning score has only been under par once.

With that in mind, it sounds unlikely that any amateur golfer, even one who plays a lot and is known as a good player, would put up near-par scores at the course. However, Trump says he’s done just that. During a FOX Sports Radio interview this morning that was almost entirely focused on golf, he claims he once shot in the “Low 70s” at Winged Foot.

The President is doing a live phone interview with Fox Sports and so far all the questions have been about golf. Trump said his best score at Winged Foot is “Low 70s”. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) September 17, 2020

Tiger Woods, who missed the cut at that 2006 U.S. Open, says that he believes Winged Foot is one of the three hardest courses in the world. From the BBC:

“It’s up there next to Oakmont and Carnoustie as far as sheer difficulty without doing anything to it,” said Woods, a three-time US Open champion.

So has Donald Trump shot in the “low 70s” at one of the three hardest courses in the world, according to one of the two greatest golfers in history? It seems very unlikely. Though long time Sports Illustrated writer Rick Reilly may have an idea of how it is possible.

@realDonaldTrump will play golf again this weekend, so it's good to remember:

*He cheats like a 3-card monty dealer

*He orders his caddies to cheat for him and against you

*He wins tourneys he never enters

*He lies about his courses' worth, rankings + tax base#CommanderInCheat — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) June 10, 2020

…or maybe it never happened. We’ll never know for sure.