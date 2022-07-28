Donald Trump Will Reportedly Play In Significant Golf Event

(Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

Donald Trump has chosen a side in the LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour battle.

The former President of the United States has made it clear that he sides with LIV Golf. This is unsurprising, considering Trump's courses had their major privileges revoked.

Trump is now reportedly set to play in LIV Golf's pro-am with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

The New York Post had details:

The former president will play with Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson in Thursday’s pro-am ahead of the first round, a tournament official confirmed to The Post.

That Trump will be paired with DeChambeau and Johnson is hardly a surprise. He has played with them both before in South Florida. DeChambeau’s bag also used to feature Trump’s logo.

The pro-am is reportedly set to take place on Thursday.