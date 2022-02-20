The Spun

Dustin Johnson Announces Decision: PGA Tour Fans React

A closeup of Dustin Johnson.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson has decided to keep going on the PGA Tour.

There have been numerous rumors about an alternative league that Johnson was going to be part of, but he has denied those in a statement.

“Over the pasts several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf,” Johnson said. “I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our TOUR can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.”

Johnson may bring up some valid concerns with the PGA Tour moving forward, but he still wants to be on it.

He’s another premier golfer that’s officially sticking with the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Collin Morikawa have also announced their commitment to it as well.

The golf world is definitely happy that he’ll be sticking around.

Johnson has won two majors on the PGA Tour. He won the U.S. Open in 2016 and The Masters in 2020.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.