Dustin Johnson has decided to keep going on the PGA Tour.

There have been numerous rumors about an alternative league that Johnson was going to be part of, but he has denied those in a statement.

“Over the pasts several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf,” Johnson said. “I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our TOUR can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.”

Statement on behalf of Dustin Johnson pic.twitter.com/731B4SmyQv — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 20, 2022

Johnson may bring up some valid concerns with the PGA Tour moving forward, but he still wants to be on it.

He’s another premier golfer that’s officially sticking with the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Collin Morikawa have also announced their commitment to it as well.

The golf world is definitely happy that he’ll be sticking around.

Interesting, especially given everyone assumed DJ was the biggest get and a done deal https://t.co/jEAV1vv2w5 — Cully (@cullyjohnston) February 20, 2022

Awesome so glad to hear! Dustin is awesome to follow and big part on tour being sucessful https://t.co/QBqb52hDT9 — Steve Cole (@SteveCo76900080) February 20, 2022

The herd is thinning https://t.co/kaqCm76Y8L — TSN Golf (@TSNGolf) February 20, 2022

This is big. Based on his resume, DJ is roughly ~ the 30th best golfer ever ~. There is a lot left that he can accomplish in the next 5-8 years that would dramatically change his legacy. https://t.co/et2sfHv177 — Andy Lack (@adplacksports) February 20, 2022

Huge blow for the Saudi Tour, Dustin felt like the only chance at a true current star other than Bryson https://t.co/voKhalvfr6 — M Bechtoldt (@CavsMax13) February 20, 2022

Hmmm, this tweaks the landscape for an alternative tour. https://t.co/KKDvzbMHoj — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) February 20, 2022

Johnson has won two majors on the PGA Tour. He won the U.S. Open in 2016 and The Masters in 2020.