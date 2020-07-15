In fewer than 24 hours a stacked field of the world’s best golfers will be on Jack Nicklaus’ course in Ohio for the Memorial Tournament.

Players like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka all committed to playing this week. The favorite entering the tournament is Bryson DeChambeau, who won the last time he stepped foot on the course.

DeChambeau made headlines when he decided to bulk up in order to hit the ball further. It paid off as he’s finished in the top-10 in nine tournaments so far this year – including a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago.

Despite his recent string of success, another star golfer doesn’t think DeChambeau can beat him. Dustin Johnson said even with DeChambeau’s power off the tee, no one can beat him if he’s playing his game.

Here’s what he had to say, via Yahoo Sports:

“I feel like my game, with where it’s at, and how far I hit it is far enough, and until I feel like I need to hit it farther to compete or beat these guys, then that’s what I’ll do. But for right now, I feel like, if I’m playing my game, (DeChambeau) can hit it as far as he wants to, and I don’t think he’s going to beat me.”

Johnson also won on his last time out on the course. He used a career-best 61 in his third round at the Travelers Championship to put himself in position to win.

He took home the Travelers Championship title and then took two weeks off.

Now he’s ready to get back on the course and compete for another win.