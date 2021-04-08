The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Dustin Johnson Has The Shot Of The Day So Far

A closeup of Dustin Johnson swinging a golf club.MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on February 22, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson has the chance to do something basically unheard of this weekend: win the Masters twice in just five months. He won the postponed tournament back in November, and is off to a decent start today.

Johnson opened with a bogey on the first hole, but made up the stroke with a birdie on hole two. He bogeyed the par-four fifth hole, but managed to get back even a few holes on the 11th. And he did in in serious style.

Johnson failed to land it on the green with his second stroke of the par-four hole. No matter. He pulled off a gorgeous chip from 17 yards out, getting a perfect slow roll into the hole.

Moments ago he birdied the 13th hole, pushing his score to -1. That puts him in an early tie for ninth place. He is three strokes behind the early leaders, Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, and Marc Leishman who are tied at -4.

Back-to-back wins at Augusta would put Dustin Johnson in serious rarified air. The only golfers to ever pull it off: Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90), and Tiger Woods (2001-02).

Last year was his first win at the Masters, and his second career major. In 2016, he took home the U.S. Open, en route to winning the PGA Player of the Year Award and finishing as the PGA Tour leading money winner for the year.

He finished the 2020 season red hot, winning the Travelers Championship in late June, The Northern Trust in August, the Tour Championship in September, and finally, the Masters in November. That last victory was pretty dominant, by five-strokes over Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.