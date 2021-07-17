Look: Dustin Johnson Drills Fan With Ball After Errant Shot

Dustin Johnson is firmly in the mix to win The Open this weekend at Royal St. George’s, but even he can’t avoid a bad shot from time to time.

After a poor drive off the tee on the fourth hole, Johnson was in the rough for his second attempt. Since he was only 173 yards away from the hole, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world thought he’d hunt for the flag.

The ball, however, had other plans. Believe it or not, Johnson’s second shot on the fourth hole actually nailed a spectator right in the behind.

Johnson’s ball took an odd bounce off the spectator and rolled off the green. He had to settle for a bogey on the hole.

Here’s the clip of Johnson’s shot drilling a fan in the backside:

Dustin Johnson hits a fan right in the heiny. That’s gonna leave a mark. pic.twitter.com/Hq9hHBR6Cn — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) July 17, 2021

That’s probably going to leave a mark considering how hard Johnson hit that ball.

Over the course of his career, Johnson has won the Masters and U.S. Open. His best finish at The Open was back in 2011, as he was tied for second.

Johnson will need to shake off that bogey if he wants to hoist the Claret Jug this Sunday. As of right now, he’s five shots behind Louis Oosthuizen for the lead.

The third round of The Open is currently airing on NBC.