The ongoing feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka has dominated the headlines heading into this week’s Open Championship. It’s been such a huge topic that even Dustin Johnson was asked to comment on it during his latest press conference.

Johnson, who is searching for his third major championship, decided to stay in his lane when asked about the DeChambeau-Koepka rivalry.

“I’m down the middle,” Johnson said when asked if he’s ‘Team Brooks’ or ‘Team Bryson’ on Wednesday. “I don’t really care.”

This is a smart answer from Johnson. It allows him to avoid this drama without affecting his relationships with DeChambeau and Koepka.

Peak Dustin Johnson media mastery during his presser at #TheOpen

Reporter: DJ you set a wedding date yet?

DJ: Yeah, it's next year

Reporter: DJ, you team Brooks or Bryson?

DJ: I'm down the middle, I don't really care. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) July 14, 2021

Earlier this week, Koepka opened up about his rivalry with DeChambeau in an interview with ESPN’s Bob Harig. Koepka said that criticizing DeChambeau is “fair game” because he didn’t stay true to his word at the 2019 Northern Trust.

“He didn’t like that I had mentioned his name in slow play, so we had a conversation in the locker room. And then I guess we said something else in the press conference but didn’t mention his name in it, and he walked up to [Koepka’s caddie] Ricky [Elliott], said something. It was, ‘You tell your man if he’s got something to say, say it to myself.’ I thought that was ironic because he went straight to Ricky. Ricky told me when I came out, hit a few putts, and then just walked right over to him, we had a conversation.

“We both agreed we’d leave each other out of it and wouldn’t mention each other, just kind of let it die off, wouldn’t mention each other’s names, just go about it. So then he decided I guess he was going on that little, whatever, playing video games online [on Twitch in which he made light of Koepka appearing in ESPN’s The Body Issue] or whatever and brought my name up and said a few things, so now it’s fair game.”

Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see DeChambeau and Koepka paired together this weekend at The Open.