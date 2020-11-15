Dustin Johnson hasn’t officially won The Masters yet, but it appears to be a formality at this point. D.J. is five strokes up on the field with three holes to play. Barring an all-time collapse, he’s got this one in the bag.

No matter what happens in the final three holes, Johnson has made history.

Johnson has reached -20 for the tournament. The South Carolina native is the first player in the history of The Masters to reach that score. It’s a pretty incredible accomplishment.

For the first time ever, a player at #themasters reaches -20.

The honor belongs to Dustin Johnson. pic.twitter.com/pS2hDjP8vC — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) November 15, 2020

The Masters is taking place in November, compared to its usual start of mid-April, so the course is playing a bit easier. The greens appear to be softer and the putts aren’t breaking as much as they normally do.

Still, getting to -20 at a major tournament – especially The Masters – is pretty insane.

Johnson came into Sunday’s round just wanting to play good, solid golf. He’s given up some notable leads after 54 holes and wanted to make sure that didn’t happen today.

“If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak,” said Johnson, who’s led several tournaments after 54 holes only to fall back on Sunday. “Tomorrow, it’s just 18 holes of golf. I need to go out and play solid. I feel like I’m swinging really well. If I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I’ll have a good day.”

Congrats to D.J. on his soon-to-be major win.