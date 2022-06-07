Dustin Johnson Is Now Ineligible For 2 Significant Golf Events

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 14: Dustin Johnson of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 14, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson resigned from the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf.

While the 37-year-old still plans on competing in majors, he's now ineligible to participate in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

On Tuesday morning, Johnson confirmed his PGA Tour resignation and said it was a difficult decision to give up those events.

"The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has definitely meant a lot to me," Johnson told reporters, via Sky Sports. "I'm proud to say that I've played and represented my country, and hopefully I'll get a chance to do that again. But I don't make the rules."

Johnson went 5-0 in the 2021 Ryder Cup, leading the United States to victory over Europe and receiving the inaugural Nicklaus-Jacklin Award.

He's also partaken in four Presidents Cup wins over the last 11 years.

"All things are subject to change and hopefully, at some point, it will change and we'll be able to participate," Johnson said of representing the United States down the road.

Johnson instead accepted a reported $125 million offer to join the Saudi Arabia-funded golf league, which begins its first event Thursday at England's Centurion Club.