Dustin Johnson Is Off To Historic Start To 2nd Round At The Northern Trust

On Friday afternoon, Dustin Johnson took to the course at TPC Boston for his second round at the Northern Trust.

The first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs gave a few of the best players in the world a significant challenge. Players like Tony Finau and Jason Day are likely to miss the cut after struggling on the course.

However, players like Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson are showing that low scores are possible. Scheffler became the second-youngest player to shoot 59 on the PGA Tour.

His 12-under, 59 gave him a share of the lead following his second round. His record-tying score might not even be the best round on the course, though.

Dustin Johnson started his second round birdie, eagle, birdie, eagle, birdie through his first five holes. That puts him at seven-under through just five holes on the day.

He’s on an historic pace that has only been done five times on the PGA Tour. If he can go two-under through the next four holes, he’ll tie the PGA Tour record at nine-under through nine holes.

Dustin Johnson is -7 through 5 holes The lowest 9-hole score (total) in PGA Tour history is 26 (Corey Pavin, 2006 in Milwaukee) The lowest 9-hole score to par is -9, shot 5 times — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) August 21, 2020

Of course, DJ has his sights set a little lower – in terms of his score.

Johnson has always been one of the best players on the PGA Tour, but he’s showing something we’ve never seen before.

If DJ can go three-under through the next four holes, he’ll set a new record.