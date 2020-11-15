Golf Fans Are Starting To Worry About Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson entered the final round of The Masters with a sizable lead.

The South Carolina native was -16 through 54 holes. Johnson was by far the best player on the course through the first three rounds and the leaderboard proved it. The powerful driver was four strokes up on the field heading into Sunday.

Johnson was the clear favorite coming into this morning. Anything but a win would be a major disappointment for D.J.

“If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak,” said Johnson, who’s led several tournaments after 54 holes only to fall back on Sunday. “Tomorrow, it’s just 18 holes of golf. I need to go out and play solid. I feel like I’m swinging really well. If I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I’ll have a good day.”

Johnson remains in the lead on Sunday morning, but it’s been a shaky start.

The lead, which was four strokes, is down to one. Johnson has played his first five holes at one-over par on Sunday. He’s now -15 for the tournament.

Golf fans are starting to worry about a potential collapse.

Never forget that this was a real ad pic.twitter.com/MmuyXVMuUR — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) November 15, 2020

Rooting for DJ but I also love to see a good old fashioned Sunday collapse at Augusta — Jaffe Joffer (@RunGDC) November 15, 2020

Please don’t collapse, DJ. I’ve seen that movie too many times. — Daniel Kilgore (@dg_kilgore) November 15, 2020

Here comes the DJ collapse. I’m pulling for Ancer but Frittelli is swinging with real confidence. Cam Smith was great in Joe Dirt 2. Should be a fun day! #Masters — Mitch Blum (@mittbum) November 15, 2020

It should be a fun final round no matter what happens.

The final round of The Masters is airing on CBS.