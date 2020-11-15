Look: Dustin Johnson Posts Message Following Masters Win

Dustin Johnson ran away from the field at the 2020 Masters on Sunday on his way to his first green jacket. The 36-year-old posted a -20 overall score, setting a record for the lowest tournament finish ever at Augusta National Golf Club.

Johnson looked in control all weekend long. After starting with a 65 on Thursday, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world closed out the field with a 70, 65 and 68 finish. He became the only player to ever shoot multiple rounds of 65 at The Masters.

Rightfully so, the best golfer of the weekend won one of the sport’s most coveted prizes: a green jacket.

After the ceremony concluded, Johnson hopped on Twitter to post a heartfelt message about one of the best moments of his career.

“A dream come true. I’ll remember this day at @TheMasters for the rest of my life,” Johnson tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

The 36-year-old, two-time Major Champion posted two pictures accompanying his tweet. One of them was with all-time great and 2019 Masters Champion Tiger Woods and the other with Johnson’s brother and caddie, Austin. The sibling duo shared a touching moment as the world No. 1 closed out the victory.

A win at Augusta National caps off one of the best years of Johnson’s career. He won the Tour Championship back in September, dominating the field and earning the world No. 1 designation. The victory at Augusta also vindicates Johnson from his past performances in major championships, where he’s blown multiple 54-hole leads.

With plenty of golf left in him, Johnson will likely return to the top of The Masters leaderboard one day. But for now, he’ll focus on celebrating this year’s special victory.