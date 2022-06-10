Dustin Johnson Reveals Length Of LIV Golf Contract

l-r; Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Ratchanon Chantananuwat during a press conference at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Picture date: Tuesday June 7, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images) Steven Paston - PA Images/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson has already resigned from the PGA Tour and announced his commitment to LIV Golf. However, the public wasn't aware about the length of his contract with the Saudi-backed league.

On Friday, the two-time major champion revealed that he has committed to four years of LIV Golf events.

This makes sense because The Telegraph recently reported that Johnson was paid $125 million to join LIV Golf. It never really made sense for him to make all that for just eight total events.

By agreeing to a long-term contract with Johnson, LIV Golf is trying to prove that it's not going away anytime soon.

During his first round of LIV Golf, Johnson shot 1-under par. He then shot even par for his second round.

Johnson, the former No. 1 player in the world, is the highest-ranked golfer competing in the LIV Golf Invitational London event.

Golf fans expect to see Johnson at The Country Club next week for the U.S. Open.