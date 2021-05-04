For those wondering when Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky will officially get married, you’ll unfortunately have to wait a little bit longer for that answer.

Over the weekend, Johnson was asked about where things stand regarding his wedding. The PGA Tour star didn’t have much information to share on it though.

When asked if there’s a date yet for the wedding, Johnson said “We do not have one yet.” However, he did admit that they’re getting closer to the date, albeit we have no idea when it is.

Johnson had to field questions about his wedding due to recent posts from his fiancée.

When might Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky actually tie the knot? The World No. 1 says no date has been set ‘yet’: https://t.co/LaPOnT2rn5 pic.twitter.com/NeyAcpCjkf — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) May 3, 2021

Gretzky posted images of herself shopping for a wedding dress on social media. She even posted a picture with fashion designer Vera Wang with the caption “Making my dreams come true.”

Here’s the post from Gretzky’s Instagram account:

While Gretzky searches for the perfect wedding dress, Johnson is hoping to regain his championship form on the course.

Johnson struggled at the Valspar Championship, leading to questions about his recent slump. The good news for the No. 1 golfer in the world is that he’s not lacking any confidence. He told Golfweek that he’s taking steps in the right direction.

“The game is really close to being good. Yesterday, I played so good then obviously one bad shot on 16, plug in the bunker, double. Same thing on 18, I hit a good shot just misjudged the lie and plugged in the bunker.”

Hopefully, Johnson can get his game on track for the PGA Championship later this month.

As for Johnson’s wedding, we’ll have just have to wait and see what happens.