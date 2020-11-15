Dustin Johnson Has A Simple Mindset Heading Into Sunday

Dustin Johnson has one career major victory. That number is expected to double by Sunday evening.

Johnson, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, is way in front heading into the final round at The Masters on Sunday. The 36-year-old golfer has put on an incredible display of golf through the first three rounds at Augusta National.

The South Carolina native is -16 for the tournament. He shot a seven-under 65 on Saturday, separating himself from the rest of the field. Johnson leads a trio of golfers by four shots heading into Sunday’s round.

Johnson has a very simple mindset heading into Sunday’s final round.

“If I can play like I did today, I think it will break that streak,” said Johnson, who’s led several tournaments after 54 holes only to fall back on Sunday. “Tomorrow, it’s just 18 holes of golf. I need to go out and play solid. I feel like I’m swinging really well. If I can just continue to give myself a lot of looks at birdie, I think I’ll have a good day.”

Johnson will be looking to hold off Sungjae Im of South Korea, Abraham Ancer of Mexico and Cameron Smith of Australia, who are all three under par.

There are then several golfers in the -9 to -11 range.

It should be a fun day of golf on Sunday, but anything but a Johnson win will be a major surprise.