Dustin Johnson Withdraws From Tournament With Injury

Last weekend, Dustin Johnson entered the Memorial Tournament as one of the favorites to win at Jack Nicklaus’ golf course.

Unfortunately, he was one of the worst golfers to step foot on the course. He posted back-to-back rounds of 80, leaving himself well outside of the cut line – which sat at three-over.

After taking a few days off, he entered the 3M Open as the favorite. Once again, he struggled to keep it together, posting a seven-over, 78 to sit 13 shots off the lead of Tony Finau and several others.

His round included a quadruple bogey where he hit the ball into the water three consecutive times. Not long after leaving the course, Johnson withdrew from the tournament.

According to the PGA Tour, Johnson suffered a back injury.

Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the @3MOpen with a back injury. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) July 23, 2020

It’s unclear if this is something that has plagued Johnson over the past two weeks or if it’s a new development from today’s round.

The past two weeks haven’t been very kind to the No. 4 player in the world. Consistently one of the best players on tour, DJ struggled during the early portion of the season.

He bounced back in a major way at the Travelers just a few weeks ago. He posted rounds of 69, 64, 61 and 67 en route to a dominant victory.

However, his last three rounds have been well over par: 80, 80 and 78.

Hopefully his back heals up and he’s out playing great golf soon.