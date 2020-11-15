2020 has been a rough year for all of us. But in the golfing world, Dustin Johnson cemented it as his year, capping off a sensational PGA Tour by winning The Masters for the first time in his career.

After getting the green jacket placed on him by Tiger Woods, Johnson lined up for his interview on the No. 18 green. But it was more emotional than he may have expected.

When asked how it felt to win The Masters, Johnson struggled to talk. He got choked up and needed a long moment to compose himself before resuming the interview.

“It’s a dream come true. As a kid you always dreamed about becoming a Masters champion,” Johnson said before taking a moment. “It’s just incredible, obviously, as you can tell.”

Dustin Johnson’s win at the Masters was well-deserved and a long-time coming. He had finished in the top 10 at his last four appearances at the prestigious tournament, but hadn’t gotten over the hump and won a major since the 2016 US Open.

But the past six months have seen Johnson soar to the top of the rankings with wins three PGA Tour wins. He capped off wins at the Travelers Championship, The Northern Trust and Tour Championship by beating Im Sung-jae and Cameron Smith by five strokes today.

All of that finally seemed to sink in for Johnson as he donned that green jacket.

He’s had a good year, and by the looks of things he’s far from done.