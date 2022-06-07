Dustin Johnson's Wife Trending Following His Controversial Decision

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Dustin Johnson of the United States and Paulina Gretzky attend the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2016 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson announced on Tuesday he's leaving the PGA Tour, effective immediately, for LIV Golf.

"For right now, I've resigned my membership on the tour and I'm going to play [LIV] for now," Johnson said, via ESPN.com. "That's the plan."

This probably isn't gaining as much attention as it should. Johnson is one of the faces of American golf. His decision is bound to have an influence moving forward.

Johnson's decision has also led to a few questions about his wife, Paulina Gretzky, and the impact she may have had.

"'I don't want to play golf the rest of my life, which I felt like I was probably going to have to do' Probably going to have to do? You made $40+ million last year alone. You never have to golf another day in your life. Talk about delusional...," Seton O'Connor said.

"That is an absolutely INSANE quote from DJ. His net worth is $50M. Paulina's is $5M. He also had an unbelievable retirement plan already built up with the PGA Tour. The complete lack of awareness is stunning. Even for Dustin," one fan wrote.

"Dustin Johnson already has a net worth of $50 million and is with Paulina Gretzky," a fan tweeted. "How is he NOT living the life he wants?"

Johnson's days with the PGA Tour are done. This isn't some sob story, though.

The American golfer and his wife will garner millions from their deal with LIV Golf.