Eli Manning Had The Best Tweet By Far During ‘The Match’

Eli Manning officially joined Twitter on Saturday. It didn’t take the former New York Giants quarterback very long to master the social media platform.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is watching his brother and Tiger Woods take on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match: Champions for Charity on TNT.

Eli Manning is one of several notable athletes tweeting about the match, but the former Giants quarterback wins the “best tweet of the match” award.

It started pouring rain on the back nine late on Sunday afternoon. Eli Manning used the moment as an opportunity to quote one of the most-iconic golf movies of all-time, Caddyshack.

“I’d keep playing. I don’t think the heavy stuff’s gonna come down for quite awhile,” Eli Manning quipped.

I’d keep playing. I don’t think the heavy stuff’s gonna come down for quite awhile — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 24, 2020

The tweet is approaching 1,000 retweets and it already has nearly 5,000 likes. Well played, Eli.

And here’s that legendary scene, for those who haven’t seen the movie:

While Eli Manning has been winning on Twitter, his brother, Peyton, is winning on the golf course.

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods are currently two shots up on Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson with five holes to play.

The Match: Champions for Charity is raising millions of dollars for coronavirus relief. The final holes can be caught on TNT/TBS/truTV/HLN.