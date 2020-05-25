Eli Manning Sums Up His Brother’s Performance In ‘The Match’

The Match: Champions for Charity delivered in just about every way imaginable (except for the crappy weather, which caused a delayed start and a rushed finish).

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning locked up their win over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady on the 18th hole at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

The Woods-Manning duo got out to a roaring start (thanks in part to some embarrassing play by Brady) and was three up on the front nine. Brady then started to lock in during the back nine and Mickelson made some huge shots.

Things tightened up on the final holes, but Woods and Manning were able to win the 18th hole and the match.

Manning’s brother, Eli, was tweeting throughout the event. His tweets were awesome and he summed up his brother’s performance (and the match as a whole) very well.

‘Great people, great banter, great (ish) golf … and amazing efforts for charity. What a huge success. So, can we do this again next weekend?” Eli tweeted.

Well said, Eli.

The Match raised nearly $20 million for coronavirus relief and provided the sports world with about five hours of entertainment in the process.

We definitely need to do this again soon (maybe with Steph Curry and Tony Romo involved).