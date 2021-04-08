Report: How Elin Nordegren Is Handling Situation With Tiger Woods

It’s been over six weeks since Tiger Woods was involved in a single vehicle accident in Los Angeles county. The golfer is in the midst of what’s likely to be a lengthy recovery from a significant leg injury.

However, Woods appears to be in high spirits, according to a latest report from People. Apparently, the 45-year-old’s ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, has been “incredible” in helping the former couple’s children see their father since the crash occurred on Feb. 23.

“(Woods) sees the kids a lot,” an anonymous source close to the situation told People. “Maybe not every day, but almost every day. A lot of that is because of Elin, who is just amazing. She’s been incredible since the crash. She has bent over backwards to make sure that he can see the kids while he recovers from his injuries.”

The report also mentioned that Woods has spent significant time during his recovery with his girlfriend, Erica Herman.

The LA County Sheriff’s office announced a significant update on Wednesday that the investigation into the Feb. 23 crash involving Woods had concluded. A report confirmed that 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV that the 45-year-old was driving at the time of the accident was moving at a speed of 84 to 87 mph prior to the incident. Excessive speed was determined to be the sole cause of the crash.

“In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back on February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed…” Woods wrote as a part of statement released on Twitter, following the conclusion of the investigation.

“… I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time.”

Woods has a long way to go in his recovery, but seems to be on the right track so far.