Erin Andrews Reacts To Charlie Woods Going Viral

Earlier this morning, Charlie Woods – Tiger Woods’ son – stole the headlines at the PNC Championship.

At just 11 years old, Charlie is already showing he might be the next great golfer to come from the Woods family. The youngster ripped a beautiful shot with a 5-wood from roughly 175 yards out to just four feet from the pin.

He went on to tap that putt in for an eagle. Of course, video of the shot quickly hit social media and went viral with everyone watching stunned by how good Charlie is at such a young age.

Perhaps the best response came from sideline reporter Erin Andrews. She said all she’s hearing about today from her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, is Charlie Woods.

“How many of your husband’s/boyfriend’s are talking about Charlie Woods today? This is all I’m hearing about,” Andrews said.

How many of your husband’s/boyfriend’s are talking about Charlie Woods today? This is all I’m hearing about. @jarretstoll — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) December 19, 2020

To be fair to Stoll and the husbands/boyfriends out there, Charlie Woods putting on an absolute clinic at the age of 11 is definitely something to talk about.

Tiger and Charlie did damage on the front nine, but have cooled off on the back nine of the tournament today. The two racked up six birdies and an eagle on the front nine, carding a 28.

That pace has slowed some on the back nine, with four-straight pars so far.