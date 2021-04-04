ESPN Anchor Has Blunt Response To Keith Olbermann’s Masters Boycott

In the wake of the decision by Major League Baseball to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Georgia, Keith Olbermann called for a boycott of The Masters.
On Friday, Baseball decided to remove the All-Star Game due to the recent passing of controversial voting legislation in the Peachtree State. Yesterday, Olbermann called for a boycott of The Masters, which begins on Thursday at Augusta National.
“GREAT. NOW BOYCOTT THE MASTERS,” Olbermann said on Twitter. “Yesterday, MLB pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia’s new racist voting laws. An outstanding first reply to the war the racists declared on America. Next? A golf tournament starts in Georgia Thursday.”
GREAT. NOW BOYCOTT THE MASTERS.
Yesterday, @MLB pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia’s new racist voting laws. An outstanding first reply to the war the racists declared on America.
Next? A golf tournament starts in Georgia Thursday. #BoycottTheMasters pic.twitter.com/QXWX4AASCL
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2021
At least one current ESPN SportsCenter anchor did not appreciate the former SportsCenter anchor’s call to activism. Matt Barrie responded to Olbermann’s video, telling the 62-year-old commentator to “shut up.”
Shut. Up. #centralparkpenthouse https://t.co/VCSU2vTwBR
— Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) April 4, 2021
Olbermann is certainly entitled to his opinion, even though the fact he’s been posting the same message and video repeatedly over the last day or so is a bit disconcerting.
However, Barrie also allowed to fire back, and we have to say that no matter how enthusiastic Olbermann has been about touting this cause, it is a movement that is unlikely to gain any traction before the first round at Augusta gets underway on Thursday.