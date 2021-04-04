ESPN Anchor Has Blunt Response To Keith Olbermann’s Masters Boycott

In the wake of the decision by Major League Baseball to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Georgia, Keith Olbermann called for a boycott of The Masters.

On Friday, Baseball decided to remove the All-Star Game due to the recent passing of controversial voting legislation in the Peachtree State. Yesterday, Olbermann called for a boycott of The Masters, which begins on Thursday at Augusta National.

“GREAT. NOW BOYCOTT THE MASTERS,” Olbermann said on Twitter. “Yesterday, MLB pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia’s new racist voting laws. An outstanding first reply to the war the racists declared on America. Next? A golf tournament starts in Georgia Thursday.”

GREAT. NOW BOYCOTT THE MASTERS. Yesterday, @MLB pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest Georgia’s new racist voting laws. An outstanding first reply to the war the racists declared on America. Next? A golf tournament starts in Georgia Thursday. #BoycottTheMasters pic.twitter.com/QXWX4AASCL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 3, 2021

At least one current ESPN SportsCenter anchor did not appreciate the former SportsCenter anchor’s call to activism. Matt Barrie responded to Olbermann’s video, telling the 62-year-old commentator to “shut up.”

Olbermann is certainly entitled to his opinion, even though the fact he’s been posting the same message and video repeatedly over the last day or so is a bit disconcerting.

However, Barrie also allowed to fire back, and we have to say that no matter how enthusiastic Olbermann has been about touting this cause, it is a movement that is unlikely to gain any traction before the first round at Augusta gets underway on Thursday.