ESPN Shares Details Of Tiger Woods’ Injuries From Car Accident

Tiger Woods was moved to a new medical facility on Thursday night, as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident earlier this week. The 45-year-old golfer reportedly received “follow-up procedures” on Friday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

According to a statement released by his team, Woods remains in “good spirits” as he continues his recovery from his serious leg injuries.

“Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days,” the statement read. “We will not have any further updates at this time. Thank you for your continued privacy.”

Dr. Anish Mahajan explained the decision to move Woods and also shared that the golfer suffered multiple “open fractures” to his right leg in the accident. Medical staff placed a rod in his tibia and inserted screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during the emergency surgery.

In a latest update from ESPN, an even more detailed description of Woods’s injuries was given. The report mentioned that the 45-year-old suffered damage to his talus bone, which could spell trouble for his future in golf.

Here’s more from ESPN:

Two separate sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Woods suffered an injury to his talus bone, which connects the bottom of the lower leg to the top of the foot. The bone is a pivot point for motion. Sources say that screws were likely inserted into the area to help it heal and, if all goes well, eventually allow for normal movement.

At this point, it’s still far too early to speculate about Woods’s future in golf. The focus remains on his health, which seems to be headed in the right direction so far.

Hopefully, the 15-time major champion can continue on that upward trajectory and make a full recovery over the next few months.