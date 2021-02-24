ESPN Expert Outlines Next Steps To Tiger Woods’ Recovery

Golf legend Tiger Woods remains hospitalized in California after suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash on Tuesday morning.

Woods’ car rolled over multiple times after he lost control at a high rate of speed. The 45-year-old athlete is currently resting after surgery to repair “comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.”

Thankfully, Woods’ life was not in danger. Now, the focus turns to his recovery, which will likely be a long and arduous process.

On ESPN this morning, injury expert and licensed physical therapist Stephania Bell provided a breakdown of what Woods has gone through so far and what the next steps are. Per Bell, the doctors’ goals are stabilizing things initially and then worrying about issues like compartment syndrome and infection.

“One of the first things they’ll have to monitor is infection, always a risk whenever you have an open wound,” Bell said. “They would have it dressed immediately, cleaning the wound and then putting him on antibiotics. Then, it’s really about waiting for the swelling to subside and trying to get the pain under control. Then, you move forward from there.”

While Woods’ major injuries have been addressed for the time being, Bell cautioned that other, lesser ailments may pop up down the line.

“The goal is to prioritize and stabilize the most significant injuries and then moving forward, you’ll discover the other things, the aches, the pains, the bumps and the bruises, as he starts to progress,” she said.

We’d love to see Tiger play competitive golf again, but right now, the biggest concern is his overall health and recovery.