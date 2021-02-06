Everyone Loves Seeing Jordan Spieth In Contention This Weekend

Jordan Spieth is turning back the clock at this weekend’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, proving to the world that he can still perform at an elite level.

The beginning of Spieth’s career on the PGA Tour was straight out of a movie, winning The Masters and U.S. Open. Unfortunately he lost that form and suddenly became just another young star who couldn’t reach his full potential.

However, the narrative surrounding Spieth could change when this weekend is all said and done. Heading into the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the 27-year-old revealed that he’s gaining confidence in his play.

“Still certainly not at 100, not feeling like I have my A-game, but I feel like it’s trending that direction, which gives me a lot of confidence,” Spieth told reporters, via ESPN.

Well, that confidence was on display at the 8th hole of the Waste Management Phoenix Open this afternoon.

Let’s move over to the 10th hole where Spieth connected on a miraculous chip shot. It was his third attempt on a par-four, catapulting him back to the top of the leaderboard with Xander Schauffele.

Check it out:

This weekend’s performance is a reminder to never count out professional athletes.

“Jordan Spieth looking to become Example 12,493 for the right answer when people ask whether a golfer will “ever” get it back,” Jason Sobel of Action Network tweeted. “Remember, guys: Ever is a really, really long time.”

Spieth will be in contention heading into the final round of this event. We’ll see tomorrow if he can seal the deal and work his way back to stardom.