Everyone Made The Same Joke About Tiger’s Disastrous Hole

Tiger Woods had the worst hole of his PGA career on Sunday afternoon.

The 15-time major champion was well back of the leaders in the final round of The Masters. However, Woods was a couple of strokes under par, poised to finish the final major of the year with a solid score.

Then, the 12th hole happened.

Woods found the water on his first shot at the par three hole. Then, he found the water again. And then, again…Ultimately, Woods finished the hole with a 10, the worst score of his professional golf career.

Rae’s Creek doesn’t play favorites. Tiger Woods records a 10 on No. 12 with three water balls. pic.twitter.com/rd46aI48MY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 15, 2020

Golf fans had a good sense of humor about the disastrous hole, at least. Everyone made the same joke about Tiger’s performance on No. 12.

“Fake News from the Masters at Augusta. Tiger Woods scores a 10 on the #12 hole. It turns out it was a Birdie ! The strokes were counted by a radical left wing of the USGA !!! STOP THE COUNT !” one fan wrote.

“STOP THE COUNT! I can’t watch what Tiger is doing right now. Too unsettling,” longtime golf writer Alan Shipnuck wrote.

STOP THE COUNT! I can't watch what Tiger is doing right now. Too unsettling. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) November 15, 2020

“Tiger now +8 today at Augusta National. Golf fans everywhere: STOP THE COUNT!!!!!” Nicole Rae wrote.

Tiger now +8 today at Augusta National. Golf fans everywhere: STOP THE COUNT!!!!! — Nicole Rae (@NicoleRaeGolf) November 15, 2020

Tiger has since rebounded a bit, at least. He’s gone on to birdie three of his next four holes. Woods is now +1 for the tournament, tied for 48th place.

The Masters is airing on CBS.