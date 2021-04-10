The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Masters Rookie Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris walks around the Masters.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Will Zalatoris of the United States walks up the first fairway during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

You’d never guess it based on his current standing on the leaderboard, but this is Will Zalatoris‘ first-ever trip to the Masters. Believe it or not, a strong round on Saturday could propel him to the top of the standings heading into Sunday’s final round.

Call it beginner’s luck or just generational talent, Zalatoris is making Augusta National look easy. The 24-year-old is six-under through two days of play at the 2021 Masters, just one stroke behind tournament leader Justin Rose.

The Wake Forest alum wasn’t on anyone’s radar just a couple years ago, which is understandable. Most golfers of his age are playing in smaller tournaments and trying to make a name for themselves. Well, Zalatoris is not only making a name for himself – he’s challenging the top golfers in the world while doing so.

Zalatoris was pretty much unknown prior to the 2021 Masters. But he does draw a pretty shocking resemblance to the caddy from Happy Gilmore.

This is incredible. Take a look.

Are we sure these two aren’t related? It’s a pretty shocking resemblance.

Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has some competition atop the 2021 Masters’ leaderboard. Rose sits one stroke ahead of the 24-year-old. Zalatoris is also currently tied with Brian Harman.

All-in-all, 11 players are within four strokes of Rose, who currently sits at seven-under. Saturday’s play, which begins Saturday morning, will see plenty of changes to the current standings.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.