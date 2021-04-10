You’d never guess it based on his current standing on the leaderboard, but this is Will Zalatoris‘ first-ever trip to the Masters. Believe it or not, a strong round on Saturday could propel him to the top of the standings heading into Sunday’s final round.

Call it beginner’s luck or just generational talent, Zalatoris is making Augusta National look easy. The 24-year-old is six-under through two days of play at the 2021 Masters, just one stroke behind tournament leader Justin Rose.

The Wake Forest alum wasn’t on anyone’s radar just a couple years ago, which is understandable. Most golfers of his age are playing in smaller tournaments and trying to make a name for themselves. Well, Zalatoris is not only making a name for himself – he’s challenging the top golfers in the world while doing so.

3 straight birdies to finish the round for @WillZalatoris. 🔥 He’s solo 2nd at #theMasters. pic.twitter.com/ysv0DgnjfY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 9, 2021

Zalatoris was pretty much unknown prior to the 2021 Masters. But he does draw a pretty shocking resemblance to the caddy from Happy Gilmore.

This is incredible. Take a look.

So cool to see how far Will Zalatoris has come since he caddied for Happy Gilmore in the Waterbury Open. Good player in his own right. pic.twitter.com/TfdTsIlBq5 — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanGolf) April 9, 2021

Will Zalatoris How It Started How It’s Going pic.twitter.com/bEkRb2IkSK — MyBookie Sportsbook (@MyBookieBet) April 9, 2021

Will Zalatoris has come a long way pic.twitter.com/r8EAOwPGs6 — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) April 10, 2021

Are we sure these two aren’t related? It’s a pretty shocking resemblance.

Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has some competition atop the 2021 Masters’ leaderboard. Rose sits one stroke ahead of the 24-year-old. Zalatoris is also currently tied with Brian Harman.

All-in-all, 11 players are within four strokes of Rose, who currently sits at seven-under. Saturday’s play, which begins Saturday morning, will see plenty of changes to the current standings.