Everyone's Making Same Joke About Will Zalatoris Sunday
Everyone's making the same joke about Will Zalatoris on Sunday as he vies for a U.S. Open championship.
Zalatoris has come close to winning a couple of majors early in his career, but he's come up short, usually due to inability to make putts.
But Zalatoris is in the lead at the U.S. Open on Sunday and he's making some big putts.
Given Zalatoris' similarity to Happy Gilmore's caddie, fans are now making the same joke.
The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open is currently airing on NBC.