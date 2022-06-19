Everyone's Making Same Joke About Will Zalatoris Sunday

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: Will Zalatoris of the United States looks on from the eighth tee during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Everyone's making the same joke about Will Zalatoris on Sunday as he vies for a U.S. Open championship.

Zalatoris has come close to winning a couple of majors early in his career, but he's come up short, usually due to inability to make putts.

But Zalatoris is in the lead at the U.S. Open on Sunday and he's making some big putts.

Given Zalatoris' similarity to Happy Gilmore's caddie, fans are now making the same joke.

The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open is currently airing on NBC.