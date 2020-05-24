Everyone’s Making The Same Joke Watching Tom Brady Golf

The Spun

Tom Brady jokes about Peyton Manning in The Match.

Tom Brady may be the GOAT when it comes to quarterbacking, but his play on the golf course this afternoon has left something to be desired.

Through three holes of “The Match,” Brady has had the most trouble. He’s had issues with his tee shots and just about everything else in the inclement weather down in Florida. All of the errant hacks have left the legendary QB looking mortal.

Of course, Brady is sharing the course not just with Peyton Manning, but Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. No one is expecting him to live up to the pros’ standards today.

Still, seeing TB12 struggle at anything is a new experience for most viewers. This is a man we’re not used to seeing fail, but that’s how humbling golf can be.

On Twitter, plenty of people are saying the same thing about Brady’s poor early performance. Some are doing it more tactfully than others.

Of course, we’re only through three holes so far. There’s plenty of time left for Brady to settle in and start playing his best golf.

If he doesn’t though, who cares? Brady stinking it up makes him more relatable than he’s ever been. Few men know what it is like to win multiple Super Bowls or be married to a supermodel, but plenty of us know the pain of shanking balls on the course.

