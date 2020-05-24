Everyone’s Making The Same Joke Watching Tom Brady Golf

Tom Brady may be the GOAT when it comes to quarterbacking, but his play on the golf course this afternoon has left something to be desired.

Through three holes of “The Match,” Brady has had the most trouble. He’s had issues with his tee shots and just about everything else in the inclement weather down in Florida. All of the errant hacks have left the legendary QB looking mortal.

Of course, Brady is sharing the course not just with Peyton Manning, but Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. No one is expecting him to live up to the pros’ standards today.

Still, seeing TB12 struggle at anything is a new experience for most viewers. This is a man we’re not used to seeing fail, but that’s how humbling golf can be.

On Twitter, plenty of people are saying the same thing about Brady’s poor early performance. Some are doing it more tactfully than others.

Anyone who has ever played golf knows exactly how Tom Brady feels right now. Except, he’s doing it on national TV in a rainstorm with Tiger and Phil in his group. #TheMatch2 — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) May 24, 2020

Tom Brady is shook. Soak it in while you can!!! — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) May 24, 2020

Guessing Tom Brady would be a lot better at golf if Bill Belichick was his caddie — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) May 24, 2020

"That'll be in the fairway … over on 7." – Tiger to Brady 😂 pic.twitter.com/3bz4oCTLQa — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) May 24, 2020

Brady is a mere mortal 😂 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 24, 2020

Tom Brady is human after all!!!!! #TheMatch — Adam Gaudette (@Hockey_Gaud) May 24, 2020

It is so satisfying watching Tom Brady and Peyton Manning search for their balls in the sand. Quick reminder that they’re human. Also, golf is hard. — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) May 24, 2020

Tom Brady counting his shots: he IS human#TheMatch pic.twitter.com/0Wv8eo0zTK — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 24, 2020

Of course, we’re only through three holes so far. There’s plenty of time left for Brady to settle in and start playing his best golf.

If he doesn’t though, who cares? Brady stinking it up makes him more relatable than he’s ever been. Few men know what it is like to win multiple Super Bowls or be married to a supermodel, but plenty of us know the pain of shanking balls on the course.