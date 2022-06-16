Ex-PGA Tour Player Wants Phil Mickelson Removed From Hall Of Fame

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Phil Mickelson of the United States walks on the second hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson has been public enemy No. 1 in the golf world over the past few weeks because of his decision to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Earlier this week, former PGA Tour golfer Brandel Chamblee shared his thoughts on Mickelson's situation.

Chamblee, who turned pro in 1985 and won the Greater Vancouver Open in 1998, believes Mickelson should be removed from the World Golf Hall of Fame.

"As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame," Chamblee tweeted. "They’ve dishonored the game and they threaten to destroy the game that they have both so enormously profited from."

Mickelson hasn't responded to Chamblee's comments, but he has already issued a statement about his decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

"I respect and I understand their opinions, and I understand that they have strong feelings and strong emotions regarding this choice," Mickelson told reporters. "And I certainly respect that."

Mickelson will tee off at the U.S. Open later this Thursday. It'll be really interesting to see how the crowd in Brookline treats him.