Look: Fan Ejected After Taking Rory McIlroy’s Club During Tournament

Well, here’s something you definitely won’t see every day. A fan was ejected from the Scottish Open on Friday morning after stealing a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag.

A spectator walked up to McIlroy and his crew on the 10th tee at The Renaissance Club and legitimately took a club out of his bag. The fan then took practice swings with that particular club before security intervened.

It’s safe to say McIlroy and his caddie were baffled by what just happened. Reigning U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm also witnessed this bizarre event at the 10th tee.

ESPN was told by a spokesperson for the European Tour that this situation is “now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

This is crazy, man just walks up and lifts club and headvover off Rory on tee box. Taken away by security straight away 🤷‍♂️ #RoryMcIlroy pic.twitter.com/nWDgxlqVJ6 — Irish Golfer Magazine (@IrishGolferMag) July 9, 2021

McIlroy briefly commented on this incident during the second round of the Scottish Open.

“I was surprised. Everyone saw what happened on TV,” McIlroy said, via Yahoo. “It was handled efficiently and everything was OK. I had no idea who it was.”

That incident didn’t necessarily throw McIlroy off his game, but it obviously wasn’t ideal.

If McIlroy misses the cut for this weekend, golf fans will have to wait until next week to see him back in action. He’ll be one of many players gunning for a win at the Open Championship.