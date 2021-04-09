On Thursday, the world’s best golfers flocked to Augusta National for the first major tournament of the season.

The Masters took center stage for the second time in the past six months. Dustin Johnson made Masters history in November with an absolutely dominant win in which he set the scoring record with a 20-under score.

Augusta is playing significantly different this time around though. Apart from an incredible round from Justin Rose, much of the field struggled to find a score under par.

One of the golfers who came just shy of par on Thursday was Abraham Ancer. After a tremendous showing in November, Ancer was once again back in contention this afternoon.

He finished the round with a one-over, 73 – which would have put him in a tie for 20th on the day. Unfortunately, he was called for grounding his club in a bunker that cost him an additional two strokes.

Here’s the incident.

I was just informed that I have been assessed a 2 stroke penalty for unintentionally grazing the sand in my backswing on hole 15. While I’m gutted, I can’t wait to get after it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/5ZOlthQzeE — Abraham Ancer (@Abraham_Ancer) April 9, 2021

“I was just informed that I have been assessed a 2 stroke penalty for unintentionally grazing the sand in my backswing on hole 15,” Ancer said about the ruling. “While I’m gutted, I can’t wait to get after it tomorrow.”

Fans were livid with the ruling. It’s nearly impossible to see from the naked eye that Ancer’s club brushed against the sand.

In the end, he’s been assessed a two-stroke penalty. That leaves him with a three-over, 75 on the day.