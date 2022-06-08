Patrick Reed Leaving PGA Tour: Fans React

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Patrick Reed of the United States walks on the 13th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The LIV Golf Invitational Series landed two massive commitments this Wednesday from former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Reed, 31, has earned roughly $37 million during his time on the PGA Tour. He has wins at the Masters, Farmers Insurance Open and The Northern Trust among others.

The reactions to Reed's decision to join the LIV series have been mostly mixed. Some fans will miss watching Reed consistently play on the PGA Tour. Others, however, don't really mind that he's leaving.

"Hey when you can’t win on tour sometimes you need to take that guaranteed money! Can’t wait to see my boy Reed tear it up on LIV," one fan tweeted.

"Oh darn. I won't miss those two [Reed and DeChambeau]," another fan said.

"Two polarizing players and whether you like either or not they do bring interest to the PGA Tour," a third fan said. "Tour is so stacked with great players it will be fine. Losing guys like this isn’t in the no big deal category though."



Reed is currently the 36th ranked golfer in the world.

Although he plans on joining the LIV series, Reed will still have the chance to compete at the U.S. Open next week.