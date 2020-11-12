The Spun

Fans React To Tiger Woods’ First Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods at The Masters in round one on Nov. 12.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Tiger Woods of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

There’s something special brewing at Augusta following Tiger Woods’ impressive first round at The Masters.

Tiger and The Masters is a match made in heaven. The legendary golfer won last year’s Masters in historic, comeback fashion. Some even called it the greatest comeback in sports history, given the high stakes and pressure of the event.

The way things are going for Woods in Thursday’s first round of the Masters, he won’t need much of a comeback to repeat as the tournament’s champion. The five-time Masters winner looked comfortable from the start of the first round, displaying no glaring weaknesses in his game.

You’d never guess it based on Woods’ performances in other tournaments this year, and obviously it’s still early, but the 44-year-old looks poised to make a run and don the green jacket this Sunday. Woods finished the first round with a bogey-free four-under 68, which is tied for his best-ever start at Augusta.

It’s safe to say golf fans are freaking out over Tiger Woods’ start this week. Take a look at a few reactions to Woods’ first round below.

Tiger Woods is currently tied for fourth place at four-under. Paul Casey sits alone atop the leaderboard at seven-under.

There’s still plenty of golf left to be played at Augusta this week. But it looks like Woods has what it takes to win back-to-back Masters.


