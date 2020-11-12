Fans React To Tiger Woods’ First Round At The Masters

There’s something special brewing at Augusta following Tiger Woods’ impressive first round at The Masters.

Tiger and The Masters is a match made in heaven. The legendary golfer won last year’s Masters in historic, comeback fashion. Some even called it the greatest comeback in sports history, given the high stakes and pressure of the event.

The way things are going for Woods in Thursday’s first round of the Masters, he won’t need much of a comeback to repeat as the tournament’s champion. The five-time Masters winner looked comfortable from the start of the first round, displaying no glaring weaknesses in his game.

You’d never guess it based on Woods’ performances in other tournaments this year, and obviously it’s still early, but the 44-year-old looks poised to make a run and don the green jacket this Sunday. Woods finished the first round with a bogey-free four-under 68, which is tied for his best-ever start at Augusta.

Tiger Woods cards opening 4-under 68 at #TheMasters. Ties best opening round at Augusta National. Also is first bogey-free round in last 106 major rounds. — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) November 12, 2020

It’s safe to say golf fans are freaking out over Tiger Woods’ start this week. Take a look at a few reactions to Woods’ first round below.

🚨Par at 9. Tiger Woods opens The Masters with a -4, 68 ‼️‼️‼️ — Tiger Woods Legion (@TWlegion) November 12, 2020

Tiger Woods closed with a par to shoot 68 to begin his Masters title defense. It's the first time he's gone bogey-free in a major since the start of the 2009 PGA Championship, a stretch of 105 rounds. https://t.co/jGvlsmPpwk — Nick Pietruszkiewicz (@npiet_ESPN) November 12, 2020

“Tiger Woods shoots a 68 to open the Masters” is a rare 2020 storyline that’s both pretty predictable and pretty fun. — Ben Doody (@bendoody) November 12, 2020

Prior to today, Tiger Woods posted one sub-70 first round in 22 appearance at the Masters. Career first-round scoring average: 72.0 Today: 4-under, 68. Currently T4 Woods has ended the first round of the Masters inside the top 10 four times. 1997—win

1998—8th

2002—win

2010—T4 — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) November 12, 2020

Tiger dialed-in at Augusta..

If he can keep it together tomorrow, he’ll be a factor come the weekend.#Masters pic.twitter.com/HKpjD9wp2m — Mike Madoda (@mikemadoda) November 12, 2020

Tiger Woods is currently tied for fourth place at four-under. Paul Casey sits alone atop the leaderboard at seven-under.

There’s still plenty of golf left to be played at Augusta this week. But it looks like Woods has what it takes to win back-to-back Masters.