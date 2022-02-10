Look: First Tiger Woods Photo Surfaces In A Month

There’s nothing golf fans love more than a Tiger Woods appearance, and that’s exactly what they got this week.

On Wednesday, a photo of Woods surfaced on social media. It’s his first public sighting in about a month.

The picture of Woods that’s making the rounds this week also includes PopStroke competitor Jaden Peterson.

While it’s unclear where Woods is at when it comes to his return to the golf course, it’s nice to see him smiling.

Here’s the most recent photo of Woods:

🚨#NEW: Our first Tiger sighting in over a month. Photo was taken yesterday, TW met with PopStroke competitor Jaden Peterson. pic.twitter.com/21WwlMdqrR — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) February 9, 2022

It was recently announced that Woods will be at the Genesis Invitational this year. However, he won’t be playing in the event.

Woods will be at the event as a non-playing tournament host.

The last time Woods actually played golf in a competitive manner was at the PNC Championship in December. He played alongside his son, Charlie, and finished in second in the two-day, two-player scramble.

Even though Woods might not be ready for the PGA Tour, the fans are totally ready to see him back in action.