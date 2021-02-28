Forensic Car Accident Experts Arrive On Conclusion With Tiger Woods

We may not know for sure what led to Tiger Woods’ car accident until the 15-time major winner addresses it himself. But one forensic expert has an idea of what caused could have caused it.

In an interview with USA Today, car accident analysis expert Jonathan Cherney said he believes Woods may have fallen asleep behind the wheel. Based on what he saw from the scene, the evidence indicates that Woods either suffered “a medical episode or fell asleep” since he didn’t hit the brakes until after he was off the road.

“To me, this is like a classic case of falling asleep behind the wheel, because the road curves and his vehicle goes straight,” Cherney said. “It’s a drift off the road, almost like he was either unconscious, suffering from a medical episode or fell asleep and didn’t wake up until he was off the road and that’s where the brake application came in.”

Woods sustained significant injuries in the crash, including multiple broken bones in his legs. But the evidence reportedly indicates that Tiger Woods was late in applying the brakes.

The crash occurred on a curving road that sometimes sees people speeding. Indications are that Woods stayed straight on a curve, but was not necessarily speeding.

Thankfully, Woods is already on the mend. His Twitter account posted on Friday that he has undergone multiple, successful procedures and is “in good spirits” at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Many golfers are paying tribute to the golfing legend by wearing red shirts on the course today.

Get well soon, Tiger!