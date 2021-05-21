Y.E Yang, the 2009 PGA Championship winner, has been disqualified from this week’s play for signing an inaccurate scorecard.

Yang, of course, beat Tiger Woods in the final round of the 2009 PGA Championship. It’s the only time he’s won a major.

The 49-year-old was hoping to repeat as tournament champion this weekend, but his play ended on Friday. Yang has been disqualified from the PGA Championship.

Yang turned in an inaccurate scorecard on Friday. He marked he shot a four on par-four at No. 10, when he actually shot a five. Rule 3.3b states a player will be disqualified for inaccurately marking a scorecard.

Yang, whose last victory came in the 2018 Crowns on the Japan Golf Tour, signed an incorrect scorecard following the second round at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island,” wrote Steve DiMeglio of Golf Week. “Yang signed for a 4 on the par-4 10th when he actually made a 5. After he signed the scorecard and left the scoring area, he was disqualified. According to Rule 3.3b, which addresses a player’s responsibility when scoring in stroke play, the player is disqualified if he returns a score for any hole lower than the one actually taken for any reason other than failing to include a penalty stroke he did not know about.

Regardless of his disqualification, Y.E. Yang wouldn’t have made the cut heading into Saturday’s third round.

Yang was 14-over-par following two rounds of play. The current cut line is hovering anywhere from three- to five-over.

The veteran Phil Mickelson leads all players at five-under as of Friday afternoon. Viktor Hovland is right on his tail at four-under.