Two-time major champion golfer Angel Cabrera was arrested in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, according to a report by the Associated Press. The 2009 Masters winner faces multiple charges for alleged crimes since 2016 and will be extradited to his homeland of Argentina.

Cabrera had been placed on Interpol’s “red-code” list earlier this year. Brazil’s federal police reportedly arrested a 51-year-old on Thursday per a statement, but did not mention that suspect’s identity. Two anonymous officers later confirmed Cabrera’s identity to the Associated Press, despite not being authorized to do so publicly.

The crimes that Cabrera has been accused of are particularly upsetting. Argentinian officials have charged the 51-year-old with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities, a statement read.

Media reports in Argentina surfaced earlier this year that Cabrera’s wife, Silvia Rivadero, filed two charges against the golfer. In addition, reports also shared that Cecilia Torres, a former partner of the 51-year-old, claimed that he “had punched her, threatened her and attempted to run her over with his car in 2016.”

Reports of Cabrera’s alleged crimes are certainly troubling. Stay tuned for additional coverage of what becomes of the 51-year-old golfer in the coming weeks.

Cabrera rose to the top of the PGA tour on multiple occasions over his accomplished career. Widely considered to be the best golfer ever from South America, the Argentinian native won two major championships over the course of three years.

Cabrera broke through at the U.S. Open in 2007, before winning the 2009 Masters in a playoff. At the height of his career in 2005, he reached the No. 9 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.