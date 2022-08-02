Former PGA Tour Star Hasn't Spoken With Tiger Woods

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods' stance on the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series has been the same since Day 1. With that said, it appears the legendary golfer is no longer talking to a former U.S. Open champion because of their decision to leave the PGA Tour.

Last week, Bryson DeChambeau admit that he's no longer in touch with Woods because he joined LIV Golf.

DeChambeau is hopeful that he'll reconcile with Woods at some point in the future.

"We have been fairly close, and unfortunately we have not spoken," DeChambeau said. "One day we will again, and I am always open for a conversation with anybody. I have no problem with it, and I hope we can come to see eye to eye on it."

Woods, meanwhile, has already said he doesn't believe LIV Golf is beneficial to the sport.

"Greg [Norman] has done some things that I don’t think is in the best interest of our game, and we’re coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport. And I believe it was the right thing," Woods said, via Fox News.

While that might be true, LIV Golf isn't going away anytime soon. In fact, it recently increased its prize money for its 2023 season.