On Tuesday, the sports world learned that Tiger Woods had been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a car accident.

Immediately following the accident, those in the sports world started sending their prayers to Woods. Golfers and friends Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas were among those that took to social media to express their hope for a speedy recovery from Woods.

So too did former President Barack Obama, who sent a thoughtful message to Tiger on Tuesday night.

“Sending my prayers to Tiger Woods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf,” Obama said. “If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out.”

According to Daniel Miller and the L.A. Times, Woods reportedly suffered a shattered ankle and two leg fractures. The accident took place after Woods was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed.

The L.A. County Sheriff said that Woods is “lucky to be alive.” Woods was pulled from the accident and immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors performed surgery on his leg injuries.

In a press conference, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department claimed that there was “no evidence of impairment” when officers arrived on the scene of the crash.

After initial reports shared little information, it sounds like Woods will come away from the crash with only non-life threatening injuries.

Our thoughts remain with Tiger Woods and his family during this difficult time.