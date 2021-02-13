Paige Spiranac Reacts To Francesco Molinari’s Horrible Tee Shot

The fickle game of golf takes no prisoners. On Saturday morning, Francesco Molinari showed us even PGA Tour players are human.

With his opening tee shot on hole No. 1 at Pebble Beach, the Italian pro topped a worm-burner barely past the next tee box.

Former professional golfer and media personality Paige Spiranac said what we were all thinking after the shot.

“Relatable,” she wrote on Twitter.

With the rain coming down, Francesco Molinari should at least get a little bit of a pass for this uncharacteristically poor shot. After making weak contact with the the ball, the golfers right hand immediately slipped off the club.

“Saw some slippage, and it was, well, a cold top,” the PGA Tour Live announcer said after the shot.

On the 381-yard, par-4 1st at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Molinari’s tee shot traveled just 70 yards. According to TourCast measurements, the ball’s apex reached a measly one foot.

Hitting his second shot from a forward tee box, the 2018 Open Championship winner was able to salvage a bogey on the opening hole.

In today’s third-round Saturday, Molinari is at even par through seven holes. With the final round coming up tomorrow, he currently sits tied for 26th at 5-under.

Jordan Spieth leads the tournament at 12-under.

[Paige Spiranac]