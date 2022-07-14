Fred Couples Reveals What Tiger Woods Told Him Before The Open

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has made his thoughts about St. Andrews very clear leading up to the 150th Open Championship. Can he contend this weekend though? That's what golf fans want to know.

During an appearance on SiriusXM Radio, Fred Couples commented on Woods' outlook for The Open.

Couples revealed that Woods is feeling really good heading into the first round of this year's event.

"I talk to him every night and when he tells me things, you know, some are top secret," Couples said. "But when talks about his game, he says, 'I am driving it really, really well. I'm putting well.' And again, at St. Andrews, if he does his deal, he's one of the best iron players to ever play, if not the best. And if he's not striping four irons into par fours, but he's got nines and wedges, I honestly think he knows that he can win this thing."

This lines up with what Rory McIlroy said earlier this week. The four-time major champion believes Woods could make some noise at St. Andrews this week.

“I think the way the golf course is and the way the conditions are, I could certainly see it,’’ McIlroy said when asked about Woods' chances of winning The Open. “It’s going to be a game of chess this week, and no one’s been better at playing that sort of chess game on a golf course than Tiger over the last 20 years.’’

Woods will be in a group with Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa for the first round of The Open. His opening round will be televised on USA.