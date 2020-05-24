Funny Photo Of Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral Before “The Match”

Phil Mickelson appears to be in a joking mood ahead of this afternoon’s “The Match: Champions for Charity” against Tiger Woods.

Mickelson, teamed up with Tom Brady, is set to face Tiger Woods, who will be playing with Peyton Manning, in an epic 18-hole match for charity this afternoon. This is somewhat of a rematch from the Mickelson vs. Woods match in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving weekend two years ago. Mickelson won that one.

The left-handed golfer will be looking to secure another victory this afternoon. The PGA Tour tweeted out an official photo of the golf foursome before their match.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in “The Match: Champions for Charity” today at 2 ET. The four sports’ legends will square off in an 18-hole match and make a combined $10 million donation to COVID-19 relief efforts. 📸 @pgatour. pic.twitter.com/U3b629FA1e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2020

Let’s look a little closer at what Phil’s fingers are doing close to his belt…

So that’s how Phil is going to play this…

The 18-hole match is set to be played at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. It will raise at least $10 million for charity for coronavirus relief. The match is also partnering with the ALL IN Challenge and there will be various on-course competitive challenges for charity, as well.

It should be a fun afternoon in South Florida – based on Phil’s pre-match photo poses, anyway – as long as the weather holds up. It could be a rainy afternoon.

The Match is set to be televised on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN beginning at 3 p.m. E.T.